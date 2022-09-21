Amazon Wants Out Of Warehouse Shower Ruling

By Greg Lamm (September 21, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Washington appellate panel debated Wednesday what qualifies as a potential risk of major chemical exposure in determining whether an Amazon.com affiliate must install an emergency shower for warehouse workers who handle hazardous waste items, with one judge asking if the court would need a shower to protect workers from bleach stored in a courthouse kitchen....

