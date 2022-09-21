AIG Unit Says No Coverage For $1.4M Pollution Charges

By Ganesh Setty (September 21, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- AIG Specialty Insurance Co. urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a suit from a manufacturer of water treatment products seeking coverage for over $1.4 million in pollution penalties from state and local authorities, arguing that the policy clearly offers no coverage for gradual pollution from owned facilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS