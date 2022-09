TA Announces $1.1 Billion Close of Fifth Debt Fund

By Elliot Weld (September 21, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm TA Associates announced Wednesday that it had completed fundraising for its latest debt fund with total commitments of $1.1 billion, and plans to use the capital to invest in the debt of the firm's own portfolio companies....

