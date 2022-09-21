Listing Magazine Appeals Zillow Antitrust Loss To 2nd Circ.

By Isaac Monterose (September 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A home listing magazine on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal to the Second Circuit to challenge a Vermont federal judge's dismissal of its antitrust suit against Zillow, which the magazine accused of having deceptive for-sale-by-owner listings that put sellers into contact with commission-earning real estate agents....

