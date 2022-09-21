Walmart, Hoverboard Biz Sued Over Pa. Fire Deaths

By Ryan Harroff (September 21, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The parents of two deceased sisters sued Walmart and a hoverboard maker in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday after a self-balancing scooter purchased from one of its stores allegedly shorted out while charging and caused the house fire that claimed the girls' lives....

