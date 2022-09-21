Audit Lays Out Ways DOJ Could Better Fight COVID Aid Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (September 21, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general said federal attorneys need to improve information sharing and coordination so they can prosecute pandemic fraudsters that have taken advantage of the "sheer magnitude" of COVID relief money to rip off the federal government, according to an audit released Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS