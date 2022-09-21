DOJ Quietly OKs West Coast Bank Merger, With Branch Sales

By Bryan Koenig (September 21, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A pair of West Coast banks have announced that they inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, paving the way to combining their collective $50 billion in assets provided they sell 10 branches, although the DOJ has not yet made a statement about the agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS