Take-Two Must Face Tattoo Artist's Video Game IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (September 21, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has refused to let the maker of the popular NBA 2K video game series dodge a lawsuit claiming it infringed copyrights a tattoo artist has on tattoos he did on basketball players including LeBron James, finding many issues in the case are up to a jury to decide....

