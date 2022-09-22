What Del. Officer Exculpation Law Means For D&O Insurance

By Bryan Coffey and Peter Gillon (September 22, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- As the preferred place of incorporation for most U.S. companies, Delaware has long been a leader in the development of statutory and common law on corporate governance. In keeping with this role, the Delaware Legislature amended its corporate code, effective Aug. 1, to permit enhanced legal exculpation of officers of Delaware corporations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS