Biden Unveils $2.9B Food Aid In UN Speech

By Jennifer Doherty (September 21, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The United States will commit an additional $2.9 billion toward global food security this year, President Joe Biden announced during his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, decrying Russia for "pumping out lies" about the crisis' cause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS