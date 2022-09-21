Ohio Hospital Must Face Suit Over Patient Infection Death

By Mike Curley (September 21, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Wednesday revived claims against Trihealth Inc. and Bethesda Hospital Inc. that a patient died as a result of an infection contracted during heart surgery, finding that the trial court was wrong to determine at this stage that the suit is a medical claim subject to a four-year statute of limitations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS