Former Ga. City Employee Reaches Deal In Retaliation Suit

By David Minsky (September 22, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A former equal opportunity director for Augusta, Georgia, and her employer reached a settlement in a retaliation suit over her termination, which went to the Eleventh Circuit after a federal judge found that she wasn't engaging in protected activity....

