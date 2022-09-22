NC Hospital Fends Off Some Claims In Surprise-Billing Suit

By Hayley Fowler (September 22, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A state court judge has dismissed a portion of a proposed class action over alleged surprise billing practices at a North Carolina hospital, finding the facility did not owe its patients a fiduciary duty and isn't subject to a powerful state consumer protection law....

