Insurers Begin Filing Appeals Opposing Boy Scouts' Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (September 21, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen insurers that opposed the Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America filed notices of appeal Wednesday in Delaware's bankruptcy court, kicking off an appeals process two weeks after the debtor's plan was confirmed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS