Kyocera To Pay AVX Investors $50M To End Suit Over Merger

By Dave Simpson (September 21, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Kyocera Corp. has agreed to pay $49.9 million to end a consolidated class suit challenging the electronics maker's purportedly unfair, $1 billion squeeze-out merger with electronics component maker AVX Corp., AVX shareholders told the Delaware Chancery Court Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS