No Immunity For Iowa Officers Over Tag Stop, Court Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 26, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals found three Des Moines police officers can't assert qualified immunity in a suit from a motorist who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, saying the officers violated the driver's rights by stopping him over an inability to decipher a temporary license tag....

