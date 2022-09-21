Pop Quiz: How Realistic Is The TM Showdown In 'She-Hulk'?

By Tiffany Hu (September 21, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The latest episodes of the new Disney+ television series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" shine a rare spotlight on trademark infringement, as a superpowered influencer takes the titular Marvel Comics hero to court for using the same name as a "She-Hulk" brand that she claims to own. We asked real-life lawyers to help Law360 analyze how accurately the show portrays trademark law. Warning: Spoilers ahead....

