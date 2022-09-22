Calif. High Court Keeps In Place Finding Bees Are Legally Fish

By Dorothy Atkins (September 22, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to review an appellate court's finding that the Golden State can protect bumblebees under the state Endangered Species Act's definition of fish, but issued a statement cautioning the public not to read too much into the justices' decision....

