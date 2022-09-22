Credit Union Manager Indicted On Embezzlement Charges

By Sarah Jarvis (September 22, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas credit union manager has been hit with a federal grand jury indictment for allegedly embezzling more than $211,000 by creating fake loans and moving money from elderly credit union members into the accounts of her relatives and friends....

