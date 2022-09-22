Partial Costs OK For Partial Antitrust Wins, EU Court Told

By Bryan Koenig (September 22, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Antitrust plaintiffs scoring only partial wins in national courts can still be made to pay some court costs, an advocate general recommended Thursday to the European Union's highest court, in an advisory opinion that also signed off on applying damages based on court estimates rather than concrete evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS