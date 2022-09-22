Ill. Justices Block Ex-Lawmakers' Suit Over Pay Cuts

By Celeste Bott (September 22, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Illinois' top court on Thursday slammed the door on former Republican lawmakers who claimed their salaries were unlawfully reduced under statutes that eliminated annual cost-of-living adjustments and required them to take furlough days, saying they've "slept on their rights" by waiting nearly a decade to sue after the laws were first passed....

