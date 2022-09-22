2nd Circ. Overturns NRA's Free Speech Win

By Drashti Mehta (September 22, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit found Thursday that an investigation into insurers partnered with the National Rifle Association and a former New York official's statements advising NRA-affiliated businesses to assess their reputational risks did not violate the gun advocacy group's constitutional rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS