AIG Entities Want Out Of Fla. Telecom Co.'s Coverage Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (September 22, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- AIG urged a Florida federal court to toss tortious interference and negligence claims that a wholesaler of international telecommunications lodged against it and its third-party claims administrator, arguing that the coverage fight should really be between the company and the specific AIG unit that provided the policies at issue....

