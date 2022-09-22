Jan. 6 Rioter Who Testified Before Congress Avoids Prison

By Cara Bayles (September 22, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge sentenced an Ohio man who participated in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to probation Thursday, citing the defendant's July testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the riot as evidence of his remorse....

