FTC's Noah Phillips Reflects On Tenure At Changing Agency

By Bryan Koenig (September 23, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips will soon leave the Federal Trade Commission, having declared his plans to depart sometime this fall and capping off four-and-a-half years at the agency under Trump-era Chairman Joseph Simons, acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and now Chair Lina Khan....

