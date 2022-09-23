5 Firms To Drive Electric Battery Maker's Potential $1.5B IPO

By Tom Zanki (September 23, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Chinese electric-vehicle battery supplier CALB Co. Ltd. could raise $1.5 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering that would be the region's second largest of 2022, according to terms filed Friday, under guidance from five law firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS