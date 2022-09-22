'Stay In Your Lane,' Pa. Panel Tells Judge In Ivermectin Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 22, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state appeals court in a precedential ruling Thursday told a county judge to "stay in your lane," overturning an injunction forcing a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital to administer ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient at the request of his power of attorney....

