Fortress-Linked SPAC Sued Over 'Flawed' Therapy Co. Merger

By Katryna Perera (September 22, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company formed by Fortress Investment Group LLC has been hit with a shareholder derivative suit in Illinois federal court alleging that it and former executives and directors of a physical therapy company it merged with breached their fiduciary duty to investors by pushing through a "flawed and unfair" deal for personal profit....

