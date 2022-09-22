Pa. Judge Torn Over Need For Fast Ruling On 'Curing' Votes

By Matthew Santoni (September 22, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate judge weighing Republicans' challenge to counties that allow voters to fix or replace defective mail-in ballots is in a race across a tightrope, with voters' right to have their ballots counted on one side and trust in the electoral system on the other, she indicated during arguments Thursday....

