Miami Dealer Seeks $300M Against Porsche in Coercion Suit

By David Minsky (September 22, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Miami luxury car dealership on Thursday sued German automaker Porsche for $300 million, accusing it of using strong-arm tactics by withholding inventory over a disagreement to build a new facility in another part of the city....

