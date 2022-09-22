11th Circ. Backs Ringleader's 15-Year Sentence In Tax Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (September 22, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld the 15-year prison sentence of the ringleader in a $1 million tax scheme, saying that even though she received only a portion of the loot, she was responsible for the full amount....

