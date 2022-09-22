Rutgers Defeats Challenge To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By Bill Wichert (September 22, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed a lawsuit from Rutgers University students and an anti-vaccine group challenging the institution's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, finding that the school was permitted to implement the policy to help curb the spread of the disease....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS