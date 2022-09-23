Senate Commerce Committee Deputy Joins Baker Donelson

By Tracey Read (September 23, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The former deputy policy director and team leader for aviation for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is the new senior public policy adviser in Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC's government relations and public policy group....

