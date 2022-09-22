CFTC Fines Crypto Co. Over Trading, Also Sues Successor

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 22, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Thursday that while it had reached a settlement with bZeroX, LLC and its founders over the agency's claims that the crypto-business offered illegal, off-exchange, digital-asset trading — it also slapped a lawsuit against an organization the federal agency says is now running the same software protocol....

