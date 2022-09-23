Link Group Halts Acquisition Talks With Dye & Durham

By Tracey Read (September 23, 2022, 9:41 PM BST) -- Dye & Durham Ltd. has terminated discussions about its takeover bid for Australia's Link Group less than two weeks after a financial services regulator ordered the Canadian software company to set aside at least £306 million ($350 million) in redress if it wanted to carry out the acquisition....

