7th Circ. Weighs Jurisdiction To Enforce Chinese Judgment

By Celeste Bott (September 23, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Chinese security camera company's CEO told the Seventh Circuit Friday that an Illinois federal judge improperly enforced a roughly $20 million default judgment that an investment company secured against him in a Chinese court because there was inadequate evidence the Illinois court even had jurisdiction over the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS