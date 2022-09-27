Retail Ruling Clarifies Attorney Fees For Large Ch. 11 Cases

By Jason Harbour and Justin Paget (September 27, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 19, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia entered an order[1] adopting the report and recommendation, or R&R, of the chief bankruptcy judge[2] approving the fee applications of three law firms in the retail group bankruptcy cases, including the requested national rates. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS