DC Circ. Denies Citigroup Whistleblower's Award Challenge

By Katryna Perera (September 23, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied a request to review the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to split an $18.9 million award between a whistleblower and his co-worker, whose submitted information led to the agency's enforcement action and $189 million settlement with Citigroup, finding that the co-worker is eligible for the award because he was a joint whistleblower....

