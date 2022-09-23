Developers Can't Block Philly Project Labor Deal

By Braden Campbell (September 23, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tossed a lawsuit by a trio of real estate developers seeking to block the city of Philadelphia from citing a past settlement to make them use union labor on new projects, saying the case is premature because the city has not threatened to enforce the pact....

