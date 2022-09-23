SEC Fines Audit Firm Friedman For Missing Clients' Red Flags

By Jessica Corso (September 23, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Friday that the accounting firm formerly known as Friedman LLP has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that it missed red flags that could have caught financial fraud at a New York City grocery chain currently facing its own SEC investigation....

