US Steel Beats Chicago's Pollution Suit, For Now

By Daniel Ducassi (September 23, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has let U.S. Steel Corp. escape Chicago's lawsuit accusing the company of violating the Clean Water Act by polluting Lake Michigan, concluding that the city's federal claims were already resolved in a previous enforcement action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana environmental regulators....

