Boy Scouts Appeals Roll In, Alex Jones Ch. 11 Attys Nixed

By Vince Sullivan (September 23, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen insurers commenced appeals of the Boy Scouts of America's confirmed Chapter 11 plan, proposed attorneys and advisers in an Alex Jones-linked bankruptcy were disqualified, and talc injury claimants questioned the good faith of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit in filing for bankruptcy. This is the week in bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS