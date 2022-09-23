Del. Court Refuses To Block Sugar Deal

By Matthew Perlman (September 23, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday refused to block U.S. Sugar Corp.'s $315 million acquisition of Imperial Sugar, rejecting a merger challenge from the U.S. Department of Justice over concerns about the supply of refined sugar in the southeast U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS