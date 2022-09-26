Mich. Court Revives Cancer Treatment Malpractice Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (September 26, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals has reinstated a cancer patient's medical malpractice suit alleging negligent treatment that led to the removal of several organs, ruling that his request to add new defendants to the suit paused the statute of limitations....

