Fla. Appeals Court Says Doctor 'Split Hairs' Opposing Expert

By Mike Curley (September 23, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday revived a woman's claims that she suffered permanent eye damage when her ophthalmologist misdiagnosed her following nasal surgery, saying the doctor "split hairs" by arguing that the woman's expert didn't operate in the same specialty....

