Conservationists Say Miami Water Park Threatens Habitat

By Nate Beck (October 4, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Two conservation groups and a resident argued Tuesday that Miami-Dade County breached a voter referendum with its June decision to allow a developer to build a hotel and water park on land that's home to a series of endangered species and rare plants....

