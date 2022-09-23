Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Compute North Holdings

By Rick Archer (September 23, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency and blockchain data center provider Compute North Holdings filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Sept. 22, citing collapsing crypto values, ballooning energy costs, supply chain issues and the loss of two of its data centers to asserted loan defaults....

