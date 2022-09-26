Insurer Must Face Mold Claims In Suit Over Burst Pipe

By Ganesh Setty (September 26, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- United National Insurance Co. cannot avoid mold damage claims raised by a former owner of a Wyndham Garden hotel seeking more than $20 million in total coverage, a Louisiana federal judge ruled, rejecting the insurer's argument that all mold caused by a pipe breach is excluded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS