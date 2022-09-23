Avenatti Must Pay Stormy Daniels $149K In Restitution

By Dorothy Atkins (September 23, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ordered celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti Thursday to pay $148,750 in restitution to adult film actress Stormy Daniels following his conviction for defrauding his former client out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a book deal about her alleged affair with former President Donald Trump....

