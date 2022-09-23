Court Denies Zurich's Bid To Skirt Coverage Of Ponzi Suits

By Josh Liberatore (September 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Pacific Premier Bank can continue seeking insurance coverage for underlying suits alleging it helped keep a Ponzi scheme afloat by offering ill-advised lines of credit, a California federal judge said Friday, rejecting a Zurich unit's contention that a lending-acts exclusion relieves the insurer of its defense duties....

